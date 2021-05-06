One new confirmed case of COVID-19 was counted in Campbell County on Wednesday, raising the county’s total to 4,333 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.
Statewide, there were 58 new confirmed cases added Wednesday, bumping Wyoming’s total to 49,334 total confirmed cases, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
After a brief rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state this week, the numbers have begun to fall again. On Monday, there were 37 COVID-19 patients in the state, a 10 patient increase from last Friday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
But the number of patients in the state fell to 31 as of Wednesday, with one COVID-19 patient at Campbell County Memorial Hospital.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- First vaccine doses administered: 7,324 (as of May 3)
- Second vaccine doses administered: 6,131 (as of May 3)
- Johnson & Johnson doses administered: 793
- Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days
- Number of new confirmed cases: 1
- Number of probables: 511
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 23
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 4,333
- Number of active cases: 16
- Recoveries: 4,768
- Recoveries in past seven days: 24
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 61
- Hospitalizations today: 1
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 58
- Number of probables: 9,104
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 340
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 49,334
- Number of active cases: 496
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 710
- Hospitalizations today: 31
