A group of skeletons on the front yard of a home near Campbell County High School are taking social distancing seriously.
The display, which frequently changes with the seasons, has shifted to a mad dash to jump the fence and avoid the handshake of one skeleton, who is left standing with an outstretched palm next to a skeleton dog.
