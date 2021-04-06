The AVA Community Art Center is hosting a ceramics workshop and two social mixers this week.
- Saggar firing workshop: On Thursday, Will Lopez will lead the first of two workshops on saggar firing from 3:30-5 p.m. People will need to bring three or four pieces of their own bisque fire work to the workshop, where they will learn to burnish a pot and use underglaze applications. At a second workshop slated for April 15, they will participate in the firing process and finish their work. Tickets for each workshop are $75 for AVA members and $80 for nonmembers.
- Photography exhibit: From 6-8 p.m. Thursday, AVA will have a reception for local photographers who have work exhibited at AVA. For a look at the photos, visit avacenter.org/store/c89/Photography_Exhibition.html. The event is free and open to the public.
- “Music and Mugs:” From 6-9 p.m. Friday, AVA will host “Music and Mugs,” an evening where people can listen to local music, enjoy a brew from Big Lost Meadery and buy beer steins, mugs and small ceramic items made by regional potters. Tickets are $10 at the door and $8 if bought before the event. For more information, call 307-682-9133 or visit avacenter.org.
