Cart Crash
Buy Now

National High School Finals Rodeo campers fill water balloons Tuesday afternoon in the Boxelder Campground in Gillette. A friendly water fight lead to a cart crash yesterday at Cam-plex with minor damage where no one was hurt.

 Ed Glazar

A golf cart on pickup truck collision occurred Tuesday afternoon in the Boxelder Campground at Cam-plex as a 14-year-old girl who was evading heavy fire in a water balloon fight accidentally backed into the truck.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.