Two Campbell County men who had each been charged with 27 counts of animal cruelty were acquitted Friday.
David and Trenton Love were found not guilty on all counts. The jury of five men and one woman deliberated for less than two hours before delivering the verdict Friday afternoon.
The Loves were charged with unnecessarily failing to provide 27 animals, which were in their charge and custody, with proper food or drink on June 5, 2019.
The attorneys for each side made their closing arguments Friday morning. Deputy County Attorney Steve McManamen and J. Craig Abraham were in agreement about one thing: the situation was a tragedy.
The case was about “27 living, feeling, breathing animals, completely dependent on the Loves,” McManamen said. “They were failed by the men who were supposed to provide for them.”
The tragedy, Abraham said, was that the investigation was biased against the Loves from the start and separated them from animals that they cared for and loved.
“There’s no malice here (from the Loves),” Abraham said.
The Loves had 20 horses and seven cattle on Joel Hjorth’s property 9 miles south of Gillette. The animals were seized June 6 and sold at an auction July 10.
Abraham claimed Hjorth shut off the water to the animals to make it appear that the Loves were neglecting their rodeo stock. This was “almost a perfect storm,” Abraham said. Hjorth had wanted the Loves off of his property for months, and this was a route that saved him thousands of dollars in legal fees.
“This was an easy way out,” Abraham said.
Abraham claimed Jeannette Graves, the animal control officer who went out to the property on June 5, had made up her mind within five minutes that the animals were going to be seized, citing body cam footage that showed her talking about the seizure process with Hjorth.
“The decision was a done deal,” Abraham said.
The animals received body condition scores, but no one conducted physical examinations or drew blood to figure out their overall health, Abraham added.
Trenton Love, who left for North Dakota June 2, testified he left enough food for the animals and had an automatic watering system in place. He had planned to return in a couple of days.
“He did what he could,” Abraham said.
Love didn’t count on breaking down in North Dakota and “he didn’t count on Mr. Hjorth being a jerk,” Abraham said, claiming that Hjorth shut off the water.
Trenton’s day job is a heavy equipment operator at the North Antelope Rochelle mine. Hjorth’s girlfriend, Tammi Durland, testified that there were days when she saw Trenton get home late from work, feed and water the animals, sleep in his car then go to work the next day.
A person who shows this type of dedication to his animals would not just walk away and leave them to fend for themselves, Abraham said, adding that Love “fed the animals the second he got home.”
Hjorth does not like the Loves, but there is “no evidence he made this (situation) worse,” McManamen said.
The claims that Hjorth was out to get back at the Loves and that law enforcement had made up their minds before looking at the whole picture are unreasonable assumptions, McManamen said.
There was testimony that some of the animals didn’t look that bad, but “just because an animal isn’t showing ribs doesn’t mean it’s being provided proper food and drink,” McManamen said.
Patricia Hammill, the defense’s expert witness, said herds develop a pecking order. The less dominant animals won’t get as much food as the more dominant ones, and as a result it’s common for a group of animals to have varying body condition scores.
McManamen said while there was no evidence that the dead cow that was found in the barn died from starvation or malnutrition, and that it’s possible it could have died of old age, the jury should consider the dead cow along with the evidence of lack of food and water.
