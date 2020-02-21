Enrollments in the spring semester at Gillette College continue to increase compared to a year ago.
The two-year community college has a headcount of 1,750 students this spring, about 155 more than a year ago at this same time, said Janell Oberlander, college vice president.
The college also has a total full-time equivalent (FTE) of 978.6 hours this spring, also an increase from a year earlier at the same time.
In addition, Oberlander told the college’s Advisory Board, a total of 440 high school students are taking dual or concurrent classes through the college for a full-time equivalent of 186.9. That’s 119 students and 83.6 FTE more than a year ago in spring 2019.
“High school students are certainly taking control of their opportunities to work on their college credentials while they’re still in high school,” she said. “We appreciate that.”
“Those numbers are great,” said newly elected board chairman Bob Palmer. “Many years ago, we struggled to get the high school graduates from Campbell County. And now that we have two high schools, and the one at Wright and Westwood, what are we seeing?”
Oberlander said the college is seeing an increase across the board.
“Certainly from Campbell County (High School) we’re seeing that, but we’re also starting to see an increase from Thunder Basin (High School) and so those students are starting to filter in. But definitely for dual (classes taken on the college campus) and concurrent (those taken at the high schools), we’re starting to see more and more students from both high schools,” she said. “Westwood numbers are continuing to climb in dual enrollment and we’re also serving Wright, so we’re serving all four of our high schools.”
Campbell County School District Superintendent Alex Ayers also serves on the Advisory Board. While he’s not sure of the numbers of students transitioning from high school to college in the county, he knows the dual and concurrent enrollment “is very strong.”
“We’re making a strong effort, too, for CTE (career technical education) programs, so you guys have a strong program, and so do many of our Wyoming school districts too,” Oberlander added.
The college also released a study showing where its students come from. A total of 82%, or 1,438 students, come from within Gillette College’s district or Campbell County. Another 159 students, or 9%, come from Wyoming, but outside the college’s service area.
There are 138 students (or 8%) from out of state and 15 international students, about 1% of the student body.
“We are a global campus serving a variety of different backgrounds,” Oberlander concluded.
In fact, there are only two areas in the study that don’t show an increase. That’s in the headcount of students seeking credentials at the college. There are 818 of those students this spring with a full-time equivalent of 749.83. That’s down by seven students from a year ago when there were 825 students seeking credentials with an FTE of 776.71.
Those students not seeking credentials this spring number 493, an increase of three from a year earlier. The FTE is down by 1 at 43.3 compared to spring 2019 at 44.3.
