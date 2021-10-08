James Montague of Cornerstone General Contractors soaks up some sun as while installing an American flag on the side of Angel Nails & Spa in downtown Gillette Thursday afternoon as temperatures hovered in the mid-70s. Meteorologists predict a swift changeover to more winter-like weather next week, with the potential for rain and even the potential for the season’s first snowstorm.
For those keeping a weather eye on the horizon with respect to a coming storm due to arrive in the area early next week, their guess is as good as the National Weather Service’s office in Rapid City, South Dakota, as to just what kind of storm it will be.
Make no mistake: Something is coming. Shane Eagan, a meteorologist with the weather service, said that much is for sure. But whether it will be a stretch of rainy fall days or a rumored snowstorm will all depend on how much cold air pushes through in the system.
