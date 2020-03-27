A raft of orders limiting business operations and gatherings in Wyoming have been extended by two weeks, Gov. Mark Gordon and State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist announced Friday afternoon.
Current orders closing public places like schools and prohibiting gatherings of 10 people or more will continue through April 17. The orders previously were to run through April 3, and also included closing bars, restaurants, coffee shops, barber shops and tattoo parlors. Those businesses that serve food can still operate with delivery and curbside service, but must keep their buildings closed to the public.
The fast growth of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state that jumped from 56 Thursday evening to 70 Friday morning helped spur the decision, Gordon said in a press release announcing the order.
“I have extended these orders in consultation with Dr. Harrist,” he said. “Because we’ve seen cases identified in additional counties and growth in the case numbers, it’s clear how important it is for us to take sustained action.
“I understand the ongoing strain that these measures are having on businesses, workers and Wyoming communities. But it is imperative that our citizens respond to this public health crisis by staying home whenever possible and practicing proper social distancing when they must go out. This is how we can save lives and protect people’s health.”
Until the spread of the virus begins to slow, orders like these are necessary, Dr. Harrist said.
“The best tool we have to reduce the potential burden on our healthcare system and save lives is for all of us to limit our contact with other people as much as possible,” she said. “Of course, it is most important for people who are ill to stay home unless they need medical attention.”
During a press conference earlier this week, Gordon emphasized that the current orders call for voluntary compliance, but that he’s prepared to issue — and enforce — a more-limiting shelter-in-place order, if necessary.
70 confirmed cases
The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming has jumped to 70 as of Friday morning, the Wyoming Department of Health reports.
The increase comes after beginning the morning at 56 cases.
With 1,041 tests having been completed at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory in Cheyenne, along with 239 tests from commercial labs and a single state test done by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 13 of the state’s 23 counties now have at least one confirmed case.
In Campbell County, the count remains at a single case, a positive result announced March 20 of an adult woman who was not hospitalized.
Campbell County has so far had 118 tests completed at the state lab and has 22 tests awaiting results.
Fremont and Laramie counties each lead the state with 17 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, followed by Teton County with 10. Natrona has eight, and with a new case announced Friday morning, Sheridan’s count is up to five.
Of the 70 cases in Wyoming, the WDH also reports that 17 have already recovered and there have so far been no COVID-19-related deaths in the state.
