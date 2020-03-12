The Campbell County Public Library monthly installment of Money Monday is “Preparing to Retire” at 6 p.m. Monday.
Instructor Michelle Pierce, University of Wyoming (UW) Community Development Extension educator, will teach participants how to prepare before leaving the workforce and offer helpful tips for making your checklist so you can start marking things as done.
