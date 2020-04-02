An ongoing shortage of supplies for testing for coronavirus disease 2019 has prompted the Wyoming Department of Health to limit testing at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory in Cheyenne.
The state lab will reserve testing for “established priority patients and situations,” the WDH said in a Thursday afternoon press release.
“It’s been clear for some time that materials needed for sample collection and testing are in very short supply in Wyoming and across the nation,” said Dr. Alexia Harrist, the state’s health officer and epidemiologist. “We’ve done well so far at our lab, but our concern about supplies of certain materials we need for testing has grown.”
Through Thursday afternoon, the state has confirmed 150 cases of COVID-19, including six cases in Campbell County. Of those 31 have recovered and there have been no coronavirus-related deaths in the state to date.
The state lab has identified 105 of those confirmed cases and has completed processing 1,837 samples. Another 751 tests have been reported by commercial labs in Wyoming, which have revealed 45 confirmed cases.
Raising the threshold on what meets the criteria for testing will mean the state lab will no longer accept samples from patients who do not fall within the Department of Health’s priority categories, according to the press release. Those priorities are described as:
- Hospitalized patients, including those tested prior to discharge to a long-term care facility
- Patients or staff in communal settings such as nursing homes, assisted living facilities or shelters
- Health care workers and first responders who provide direct patient care
- People older than 65 or with underlying health conditions that put them at risk for severe illness
- People who have close contact with people who are older than 65 or who have underlying health conditions
- Pregnant women
Also, health care providers are being asked to send samples for other patients to private commercial labs.
“We are hopeful the supply situation will improve, but in the meantime we must ensure timely testing is available when it can make the most difference to help meet our most critical needs,” Harrist said.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath.
Harrist acknowledged that not everyone who may have COVID-19 will be able to be tested.
“We believe most people who become ill with this virus will experience mild illness and will be able to recover at home,” she said.
More information about COVID-19 and Wyoming can be found online here.
