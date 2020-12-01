Interstate 90 between Gillette and Buffalo is closed to light, high-profile vehicles due to gusty winds, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation as of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The closure also extends to Sheridan and the Piney Creek Road exit in both directions.
Winds have gusted as high as 50 mph by Indian Creek Road and 48 mph in Buffalo, said Susan Sanders, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota.
Examples of light, high-profile vehicles include recreational vehicles, moving vans, campers, small trailers, smaller vehicles pulling trailers and lightly loaded commercial vehicles, according to WYDOT.
An extreme blow-over risk warning has been issued to all traffic.
Winds are expected to die down sometime late Tuesday afternoon, Sanders said.
