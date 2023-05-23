An 18-year-old woman originally charged with attempted second-degree murder for stabbing her mother’s boyfriend multiple times has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge.
Nyla E. Lucas, 18, pleaded guilty May 5 to aggravated assault and battery — which was amended down from attempted second-degree murder — and felony theft, according to court documents.
District Judge Stuart S. Healy III dismissed additional felony counts of burglary, theft and conspiracy to commit theft at the change of plea hearing, per plea negotiations with prosecutors.
In a plea deal, prosecutors recommend an imposed seven- to 10-year sentence for the aggravated assault conviction and a suspended four- to six-year sentence with three years of supervised probation for the theft charge.
Lucas can argue for a lesser punishment at her Aug. 11 sentencing hearing.
Her co-defendant Kashon J. Dyer, 25, reached a plea deal with prosecutors agreeing to plead guilty to accessory after the fact and theft, both felonies, in exchange for prison time to be served in the Youthful Offender Transition Program, also known as Boot Camp.
In the deal signed May 15, prosecutors recommend an imposed four to six years for theft and two to three years for accessory after the fact, to run concurrent. If followed, Dyer’s remaining burglary, theft and conspiracy to commit theft charges will be dismissed.
The two were pulled over in a stolen black 2005 Chevy Tahoe about 3 a.m. Jan. 13 while getting onto Interstate 90, allegedly on their way to Omaha, Nebraska, after a Sheriff’s deputy saw the truck had expired plates.
During the stop, Lucas told the deputy she had been in an argument with her mom’s boyfriend before she “blacked out” and stabbed him multiple times, according to court documents. She had a bruise near her temple, cut lips and blood on her hand and ears.
At the time of the stop, Lucas was arrested for interference with a peace officer and Dyer was arrested for driving under suspension and not having registration.
Gillette police officers went to the home where the incident occurred, which was redacted from the affidavit of probable cause, and saw a large amount of blood on the sidewalk, porch and front door, as well as on the walls inside the apartment.
The man who was attacked was at the emergency department when officers called him. He told them he had gotten into an argument with Lucas, his girlfriend’s daughter, and went back inside his room. While making a call to a friend, he said he heard Lucas pacing outside of the room, according to court documents.
He said he opened the door to tell her she could “get the hell out” and while they were “in each other’s faces,” she began swinging a kitchen knife at him. He told police he punched her in self-defense and immediately got a ride to the emergency department.
He had three cuts to his left cheek, including a deep, three-inch long gash. He also had cuts on his left shoulder, on two parts of his back and pinky, according to court documents.
Officers got a search warrant for the apartment and found blood throughout the living room, near the bedroom doors, floors and walls. A steak knife with a four-inch blade was found in the living room and had blood on the handle.
While in jail, Lucas agreed to talk to police, stating that she and Dyer had been living with her mom’s boyfriend since Nov. 25, when he picked the couple up from Sioux Falls and brought them to Gillette to live with him until Lucas’ mom got out of jail.
They had apparently gotten along fine until the night of Jan. 12.
Lucas said that Dyer picked her mom’s boyfriend up from work at about 11 p.m. They drank alcohol and she got a headache and went to bed. She heard her mom’s boyfriend talking loudly in the other room and yelled for him to be quiet. She came out of her room and heard him “talking s—” about her in his room. She said the man came out of the room and “swung on her” and that they were both punching and hitting each other.
She said she was able to “get away” and go to the kitchen, where she got a knife and tucked it behind her wrist, in her pants pocket. She said the man continued assaulting her and then she swung the knife on him multiple times. She was unsure how many times she stabbed him, according to court documents.
She said the man had said things to the effect of “help me, help me, I’m dying” and left right away with his friend, another woman who was in the home.
After that, Lucas and Dyer immediately started getting their belongings together to flee. They went down the road to an apartment complex to “lay low” and she washed the blood off her hands with the snow, according to court documents.
They started checking vehicles in a parking lot, the area of which was redacted from the affidavit, entering several before finding keys in the Tahoe. They took the car, stopped for gas then got pulled over entering Interstate 90 on their way to Omaha.
Dyer told police he saw Lucas and her mom’s boyfriend “square up” in the hallway then begin fighting and punching. He saw a lot of blood almost immediately and said he didn’t know there was a knife involved or who was using it, until the injured man picked it up and threw it out of the way, according to court documents.
He said the fight occurred in the hallway near the bathroom and bedrooms. Police didn’t find blood in the kitchen, leading police to believe that Lucas had the knife before any physical fighting began, according to court documents.
The value of the stolen Tahoe was estimated between $5,763 and $7,152 and its owners told police that a 2010 Cadillac had also been entered, with the console rummaged through and part of the bill of sale ripped off.
Lucas and Dyer remain in the Campbell County jail.
