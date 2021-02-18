The city of Gillette successfully repaired Wednesday's water main break at Ross Avenue and Sixth Street, but traffic will remain closed for the foreseeable future.
The city shut down the intersection of Ross Avenue and Sixth Street on Wednesday morning because of a water main break that was caused by a baseball-sized hole that developed in a cast iron pipe that was installed in 1968.
