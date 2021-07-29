As much of the western United States swelters and seeks relief with electric fans and air conditioners, a battered and bruised domestic thermal coal industry is warming up to a bump in sales.
That includes Peabody Energy Corp., which is reporting a nearly 26% increase in sales in the second quarter of the year compared to 2020. And while the company also saw a $23 million net income loss for the quarter, it has made significant financial improvements over the first half of 2021, according to its quarterly earnings report released Thursday morning.
“We are optimistic about the future given strong coal market demand and pricing around the globe as economies continue to recover from the pandemic,” said company President and Chief Executive Officer Jim Grech in the report. “The company has taken a disciplined approach to focusing on expanding margins, through ongoing operational improvements, cost controls and sales strategies, along with reducing debt, as we progress to position the company to be resilient in all market cycles.”
Peabody also has seen a significant rise in its stock value over the last six months, trading at $10.56 a share Thursday morning. That compares to $1.05 as of last Nov. 9.
Overall, the pandemic was the icing on the cake for a tough financial 2020 for the company, which lost $1.5 billion. That includes a one-time $1.4 billion write-down on the value of its North Antelope Rochelle mine in southern Campbell County. Without the write-down, Peabody’s losses were about $127 million.
While higher fuel costs in the second quarter impacted Peabody’s Powder River Basin bottom line, it was more than made up for in the increased volume, which generated about $45.5 million in cash for the company.
The 22.5 million tons sold between Peabody’s three PRB mines — NARM, Rawhide and Caballo — was a significant improvement over the 17.9 million tons sold in the second quarter of 2020. The company also brought its PRB cost-per-ton down to $9.04 while realizing an average price of $11.06 per ton.
Along with continuing to look for ways to reduce costs across the board, Peabody raised nearly $87 million in cash in the quarter by selling nearly 11 million more shares of common stock. It also restructured some of its debt load to decrease its short-term obligations.
Looking forward to the rest of the year, Peabody projects that coal sales will continue to be strong, but also could be impacted by other economic conditions like weather, natural gas prices and rail performance. It also expects to meet its projections of selling about 85 million to 90 million tons of PRB coal for the year, with all already committed at a price of $11 a ton.
