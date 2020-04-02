The Campbell County Public Library will continue to be closed to the public until further notice.
The library board voted Tuesday to extend the closure, which was originally scheduled to end Monday to coincide with the end of the Campbell County School District’s spring break.
The library’s curbside checkout service will continue and the due date for all library items is June 1.
Library staff will be available to answer questions from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For questions about the curbside checkout, call 307-682-3223. For technology questions, call 307-687-0115.
The library’s website, ccpls.org, has access to a number of educational resources and databases, and parents are welcome to call the library for help as their children begin remote education through the school district.
