The Third Annual Red, White and Blue BBQ is back from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Cam-plex Marquee Campground.
Teams will face off head to head in three categories: Beef, pork and a side dish. Those who go can vote on their favorite team and also check out the raffle prizes, which range from coolers to Black Stone Griddles to JBL speakers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.