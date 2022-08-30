The Campbell County Public Library will continue its Play to Learn activity this week before switching back to its regular storytimes next week.
The drop-in Play to Learn early literacy program runs from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in the children’s section. The program includes play stations throughout the area where kids can play with different items that help with the background needed to improve literacy.
