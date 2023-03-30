Locals can learn all about the three basic techniques of Japanese calligraphy, or Kanji, at 4 p.m. April 4 at the Campbell County Public Library.
Yuki Ayukawa, Japan Outreach Initiative Coordinator based at the University of Wyoming, will teach the class that includes information about the history of Japan and its language. During her two-year visit to Wyoming, Ayukawa is traveling across the state to host Japanese-themed programming in different communities.
