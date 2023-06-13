Enzi Center
Buy Now

A first round diagram of what the building could include in the future. The layout of the building may change but these pieces are what college officials wanted included in beginning plans.

 Courtesy Photo/Gillette Community College District Feasibility Study

The reality of a new college building that honors the late U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi and supplies the college with space for science labs and an updated library is one step closer to fruition after state community college commissioners approved the estimated $33 million project last week.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.