The reality of a new college building that honors the late U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi and supplies the college with space for science labs and an updated library is one step closer to fruition after state community college commissioners approved the estimated $33 million project last week.
The new center, which would be called the Enzi Applied Learning Center, would be located on lots the city of Gillette recently agreed to sell to the college district. The lots are now grassy fields between the college’s health science building and Thunder Basin High School.
The project has a few more steps that could take several more years before its fully completed. As it stands, about $13.5 million would come from state or mill-levy funds, with the rest coming from federal and local dollars, plus donations.
At a Thursday meeting, the Wyoming Community College Commission approved the purchase of city land for the project and gave permission for the local district to continue with the next phases of study.
What’s the need?
Initial plans project a nearly 40,000 square-foot hands-on learning center. In 2019, a similar project was on track and headed to the Legislature for partial funding when COVID hit. At the time, Paul Young, then the president of the Northern Wyoming Community College District, wrote that the college’s labs were about 20 years old and needed upgrades.
In 2021, Gillette College separated from NWCCD. Gillette College President Janell Oberlander said she and current NWCCD President Walt Tribley both asked for the old project to come out of the capital construction process. At the time, officials were asking for the state to fund about half the project, which Gillette College is now ineligible for because it doesn’t tax enough mills to receive state funding.
The new project includes about $15.8 million in projected construction costs, $3.9 million for the renovation of Old Main and site development and parking at about $3.6 million.
Inside, there would be space for fabrication labs and science labs that would replace the decades-old ones used in the main building. About half the center’s space is set aside for a refurbished library. Oberlander said talks surrounding library updates have circulated for about the last decade as the current shelves tucked away in the main building lack space for more books.
The team rooms and study spaces are also limited for the college’s expected increase in students. She added that if officials decide at some point to pursue adding a bachelor’s program there are additional requirements for resources available on a college campus.
“Libraries have changed in how they’re used,” Oberlander said. “Now, there’s collaboration space and hands-on learning spaces.”
She said the committee working on the building has thought about how to integrate virtual reality into the library so nursing students could work on virtual body parts that closely resemble reality. It’s still up in the air on whether those dreams will pan out.
In tribute to its namesake, the building would also include artifacts from Enzi’s time as a state and U.S. senator, along with memorabilia. Oberlander said that Enzi’s wife, Diana, has been influential in giving input as to what ideas would represent Mike’s character well.
Portions of the center will be open for community use, like a meeting room that will likely be dubbed the “80-20” room as a nod to Enzi’s coined phrase.
With the library and science labs moving from Old Main to the new center, the older building would have space for potentially more classrooms, a student welcome center or for student activities.
The cost for the building will be a joint effort between local and potentially state and federal support, Oberlander said.
The study shows a projected $13.5 million coming from either state funding support or mill levies with another $12.5 million combined from federal appropriations, private donors and the possibility of 0.1 mills being taxed for the next 20 years. The remaining dollars would come from a variety of sources, such as the Gillette College Foundation and BOCES.
The school can’t receive money from the state’s capital construction fund because the district doesn’t tax four mills but Oberlander said there could be other dollars earmarked for the project through the Legislature. She noted the federal dollars available to coal impacted communities or Economic Development Administration funds.
“The (Gillette College) Foundation will also be an integral piece,” Oberlander said, referencing past campaigns foundation members have run that raised money for other campus buildings.
Oberlander said a phase two study of design will begin in the fiscal year that starts July 1. It could take about a year before the phase three study would begin, which would take an additional year to complete. Oberlander expects the whole process to take about five years.
The next step is for approval of the project by the Legislature which would happen in next year’s legislative session.
