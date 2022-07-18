An advisory group formed by Gov. Mark Gordon to study and develop recommendations for elevating the primary and secondary education system within the state will come to Gillette this week.
The Reimagining and Innovating the Delivery of Education Advisory, or RIDE, group is looking for feedback from parents, students, teachers and administration in listening sessions from 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday and 10:30 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the Gillette College Pronghorn Center. The group hopes to use the feedback from locals in a set of recommendations they will give to Gordon on how to improve education throughout the state.
