Rick Payne places presents in a stuffed-to-the-windows bus to be taken to the Wyoming Veterans Home in Buffalo on Tuesday. Now in its 19th year, the Angel Tree program gathers Christmas gifts for veterans. Those who live at the home say the gifts are a great pick-me-up and they’re grateful.
For all that military veterans have done for their country and the gratitude many people rightfully give them, it was the vets’ turn to say thank you Tuesday.
Wyoming Veterans Home residents expressed gratitude for the gifts donated to them for Christmas as part of the home’s annual Angel Tree program. The home is a state-operated facility in Buffalo that is home to 77 vets.
