No new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Campbell County on Wednesday as the COVID-19 vaccine is scheduled to arrive at Walgreens this week.
The Federal Retail Pharmacy Program is expanding this week to include select Walgreens pharmacies in the state, including in Gillette, the Wyoming Department of Health said in a press release.
It is unclear when Walgreens will begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine.
The county’s active cases count stayed low as well, clocking in at 15 as of Wednesday.
The Wyoming Department of Health expanded its eligibility for Wyomingites who can pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine. It is now accepting pre-registration for those 65 and older, with certain medical conditions or who are caregivers to people who qualified for the vaccine, the state Department of Health said in a press release.
Campbell County Public Health already has been accepting vaccination appointments for those in Phase 1a, Phase 1b and some in Phase 1c.
After extreme weather in other parts of the country disrupted the COVID-19 vaccine supply chain last week, Angie Van Houten, community health section chief with the Wyoming Department of Health, said in a press release that the state received its delayed supply Monday.
The lag also may cause this week’s shipment to arrive later than usual.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- First vaccine doses received: 4,475
- First vaccine doses administered: 3,508 (78.39%; as of Feb. 22)
- Second vaccine doses received: 2,675
- Second vaccine doses administered: 1,443 (53.94%; as of Feb. 22)
- Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days
- Number of new confirmed cases: 0
- Number of probables: 477
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 8
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 4,178
- Number of active cases: 15
- Recoveries: 4,580
- Recoveries in past seven days: 11
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 57
- Hospitalizations today: 2
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 21
- Number of probables: 8,187
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 363
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 45,801
- Number of active cases: 638
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 671
- Hospitalizations today: 25
COUNTY NUMBERS
Laramie: 6,886 (1,259)
Natrona: 5,751 (1,933)
Campbell: 4,178 (477)
Fremont: 4,062 (763)
Sweetwater: 3,559 (143)
Albany: 3,514 (379)
Sheridan: 2,387 (615)
Weston: 527 (95)
Johnson: 400 (215)
Crook: 385 (32)
