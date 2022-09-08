Weather
The sun beats down on a weather vain atop Pizza Carello as temperatures hit 99 degrees Wednesday afternoon in Gillette.

 News Record Photo/Ed Glazar

The high temperature of 99 degrees Wednesday tied for the hottest day in Gillette this year. But cooler temperatures and the chance for more rain are on the way.

The 99-degree high set the record for the highest Sept. 7 temperature recorded in Gillette and is about 19 degrees higher than the 80-degree normal temperature for that day, according to the National Weather Service.

