Cloudy and windy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 83F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph..
Tonight
Showers, a few thundershowers and gusty winds this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 46F. NNE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
The high temperature of 99 degrees Wednesday tied for the hottest day in Gillette this year. But cooler temperatures and the chance for more rain are on the way.
The 99-degree high set the record for the highest Sept. 7 temperature recorded in Gillette and is about 19 degrees higher than the 80-degree normal temperature for that day, according to the National Weather Service.
