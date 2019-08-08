The Council of Community Services will have an open house from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at at 114 S. 4J Road.
Lunch, tours and games will be available for anyone interested learning about what the council does, wants to know more or think they could qualify for services, said Alena Gronewold, the agency’s development coordinator.
