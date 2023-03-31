At least one more mountain lion was spotted in Gillette Thursday morning, a day after another mountain lion was captured outside a home near downtown Gillette.
Photos from a home near the Bell Nob golf course showed the mountain lion and possibly another younger mountain lion with it, according to a game and fish press release. Police and Erika Peckham, a wildlife biologist, responded to the home and mountain lion tracks were found but it’s unknown which way the lion, or possibly lions, traveled.
"The photos are grainy and it is hard to distinguish clearly, but there might be two mountain lions in the photos,” Peckham said in the press release. "If there are two, this would suggest it is an adult female traveling with her sub-adult offspring.”
On Wednesday evening, an adult male mountain lion was sedated and relocated outside of Gillette. The lion was captured downtown after being seen in the Chara Hills neighborhood and near Sixth Street and Highway 59.
Since the lion seen Thursday was a female, it's absolutely not the same line that was taken outside of Gillette earlier this week, said Deputy Chief of Police Brent Wasson.
He added that the department has not received any more calls or reports of mountain lions in the area, as of noon Friday.
Officials recommended keeping outside lights on, keeping a close watch on children playing outside and keeping pets inside at night. If a lion attacks, people should fight back and try to appear as large as possible without turning their backs to the lion.
If anyone sees a mountain lion, they should report it immediately.
Gillette Police Department: 307-682-5155
WGFD Stop Poaching Hotline: 1-877-WGFD-TIP
Campbell County Sheriff’s Office: 307-682-7271
