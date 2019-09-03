Piles of tree branches and sawed off trees continue to be stacked up at Gillette’s yard waste facility.
More than 1,500 Campbell County customers brought in yard waste to the facility since Aug. 25 when Gillette was hit with a storm that produced heavy rain, hail and wind gusting to more than 70 mph winds, which tore down tree branches and leaves.
The first couple of days were hectic. The roads were so muddy residents had to drop of their items by the front of the wastewater treatment plant, said Bob Molder, Gillette Waste Water Services Manager.
The city extended its hours at the yard waste facility over the weekend, which included opening its doors on Labor Day when 122 customers brought in 435 cubic yards — or 59 tons — of branches, city spokesman Geno Palazzari said.
The amount was a fraction of the 350 customers who brought in 1,426 cubic yards or 193 tons worth on Aug. 26. Nonetheless, the numbers are still impressive.
For the entire Labor Day weekend, 406 residents brought in 1,381 cubic yards.
Since the storm, 1,537 customers donated 5,235 cubic yards of branches or 708 tons.
The 1,537 customers makes up over half of the amount of yard waste the city has received the entire month of August, 2,589 customers and 7,560 cubic yards of yard waste.
“I never had it spread out as much as I do right now,” Molder said.
The high volume over the past week is a result of Mother Nature dumping over 1.4 inches of rain in areas and delivering hurricane-force winds throughout Campbell County on Aug. 25. The storm also caused widespread power outages. Lightning caused a couple of timber fires.
During a July hail storm, the facility did not see nearly the turnout as the past week.
“The first storm stripped all the leaves, but this one, with the wind, we had more damage,” Molder said.
After residents make their deposits, the city takes the material and chips it. Some of the chips will be used for mulch or added to compost while others could be applied to other city projects, like parks where wood chips are needed. Any excess chips can be purchased for $20 a cubic yard or a yard of compost each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.