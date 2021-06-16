Liberty Collins, 7, center, holds a cluster of balloons at the conclusion of Monday's Children's Memorial Walkway Remembrance Ceremony at the Children's Memorial Garden along Warlow Drive. The event was held to remember and celebrate the lives of those taken too soon.
Imposing thunder clouds added to an already somber mood in the Children's Memorial Garden in Gillette on Monday afternoon as families who have lost loved ones gathered to pay respect to loved ones taken too soon in life during an annual remembrance ceremony.
The garden, which was beautifully decorated with vibrant, freshly planted flowers and landscaping, became an important landmark after the death of Madison Scalzo in 2007 following an auto crash involving a drunken driver. Madison's mother, Deanna Scalzo, was instrumental in the creation of the park that has since become a place for hers and other families who have lost loved ones too soon to also have a place for remembrance.
