Campbell County recorded another 172 confirmed COVID-19 cases over the weekend, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s update on Monday.
There have now been 6,526 confirmed, 700 probable and 6,718 recovered COVID-19 cases in the county since the pandemic began.
Wyoming tallied more than 1,000 new cases in Monday’s update. The 1,354 newly counted cases brings the state’s count to 69,693 confirmed, 15,806 probable and 80,674 recovered cases since the pandemic began, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Hospitalizations ticked up again after a brief dip last week. The number of COVID-19 patients in Wyoming rose from 194 on Friday to 202 on Monday. The 18 COVID-19 patients in Campbell County Memorial Hospital on Monday is also an increase from the 15 patients it had on Friday, according to the state’s count.
Here are the latest numbers:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- First vaccine doses administered: 11,460 (Sept. 13)
- Second vaccine doses administered: 9,363 (Sept. 13)
- Johnson & Johnson doses administered: 1,111 (as of Sept. 13)
- Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days
- Number of new confirmed cases: 172
- Number of probables: 700
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 623
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 6,526
- Number of active cases: 387
- State numbers do not specify vaccination status
- Recoveries: 6,718
- Recoveries in past seven days: 313
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 74
- Hospitalizations today: 18
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 1,354
- Number of probables: 15,806
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 5,177
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 69,693
- Number of active cases: 3,907
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 918
- Hospitalizations today: 202
