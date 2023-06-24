The Gillette Community College District trustees approved a comprehensive $26.3 million budget earlier this week that will tax about 2.6 mills and go into effect July 1.
The new budget includes the salaries and benefits of all 181 college employees, costs for the first full season of athletics, facility costs for buildings that have now transferred to the new district from Sheridan and the setting up of the district’s own instructional technology software and infrastructure.
Funding for the new budget comes from about $3.4 million the district will carry over from its current budget, about $7.7 million in grants, taxes and student fees and about $15 million from the mill levy. About $2.1 million will come from the half-mill BOCHES taxes.
Initially, the district was looking to tax about 2.8 mills based on the county’s estimated assessed valuation of $5.3 billion. Final numbers showed the county’s taxable value at $5.7 billion, so Anne Larsen, the district’s chief financial officer and vice president of administrative services, said the requested mill tax dropped to the 2.6 mills approved.
Trustees approved the budget unanimously at a regular board meeting Wednesday and it goes into effect July 1, or the beginning of fiscal year 2024.
Total cost
The budget is an increase of about $10 million from last year’s approved $16 million budget. Larsen said the jump comes predominantly from the additional faculty members and programs. In the budget approved last year, GCCD covered the cost of 96 employees and no programs.
The most expensive portions of the 2024 budget are:
- Academics: $5.8 million
- Facilities: $4.6 million
- Technology: $3.7 million
- Administration: $3 million
- Athletics: $2.3 million
“I think $26 million is reasonable for our current size of students and programs,” Larsen said.
Although she can’t definitively attest to future budgets, she believes the $26 million is a number trustees could expect to see for next year’s budget. Going forward, an increase like the one this year isn’t expected but there could be gradual growth based on starting additional programs or covering more facility and staffing costs.
Taxing less than 4 mills and not being fully accredited means the district won’t receive state funding — the only of the eight community college districts in Wyoming to not receive state money.
At a budget hearing Tuesday, Larsen showed that the new district covers about $8 million out-of-pocket that the state may otherwise provide. The estimate was based on another community college similar in size to Gillette College.
“The finance committee requested the information on the funding we would receive if we were accredited and had assessed the four mills so we could help our policymakers understand the impact of the status of the law as it is now,” trustee Alison Ochs Gee said.
“We received a whole lot of questions about the funding model and how it would affect us, so that was our effort to gather information that would be useful to our lawmakers.”
Chairman Robert Palmer also spoke to the possibility of legislators taking a look at the formula used to fund community colleges.
“Is that still a formula or statute that is relevant in today’s world?” he asked. “It may be or it may not be but I think it’s something that certainly our legislators, the government and community college commission could at some point take a look at.”
Trustees also spoke to the return of athletics and the Energy City Voices as a way to not only bring community back to the schools but also Gillette. The groups are expecting to bring in about 150 students, more than triple the number that lived on-campus this spring, that will help fill residence halls and use of the dining facility.
Because of the influx, Inspiration Hall and the High Plains Grill will reopen in the fall after being closed since 2020.
