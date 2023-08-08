The classic tale of “Winnie the Pooh” finds new life this week through a Gillette cast made up of children, teens and adults.
The production is based off the original children’s story written in the 1920s and will include the Hundred Acre Wood, endearing Pooh Bear, energetic Tigger and the dynamic duo of Kanga and Roo.
Gillette Community Theatre is putting on the show directed by Tanya Johnson and overseen by Holly Galloway, production manager. The two have worked with the more than 30-person cast since the second week of June.
With a cast ranging in age from 4 years old to older than 50, the two also use different tactics to keep the young ones on track.
“You have to be super flexible working with kids,” Galloway said.
“It’s a lot of stop what you’re doing, ‘head, shoulders, knees and toes’ and then refocusing,” Johnson added.
But the creativity and enthusiasm the children bring to Christopher Robin’s woods is something that can’t be measured. Rather than the nerves or self-consciousness teens and adults sometimes feel when stepping on stage, the children burst onto scene with growls and energy they display unhampered.
It’s that enthusiasm Johnson hopes to retain as she allows them to interpret their characters in their own way, while also listening to some guidance.
“I really try to let them shine,” she said. “To let them be creative and move and behave and sound how they’d like. It’s their production.”
The theater group has hosted a children’s show for the last few years and this year, the cast that ranges in age by 50 years, has brought out grandparents, parents and siblings to perform together. It’s a family affair.
Along with the families involved, the performances will also feature real cake in Eeyore’s birthday party — consequently the children’s favorite scene. And Pooh’s distinct love for honey may result in his notorious “oh, bother.”
Johnson and Galloway are thrilled to work with the kids and adults but also said it wouldn’t have been possible without the other members of the theater board and the help the group received in marketing. They’re excited to present the show that varies in time based on the cast’s interpretation of each scene.
Every time the group’s rehearsed the time span has been a bit different, but Johnson said guests can expect live entertainment for about 45 minutes to an hour. Her ultimate goal is to fill the seats so that the children feel proud of their accomplishments and can look out to a crowd of smiling faces and hear a few chuckles.
“I just really, really want everyone to come fill up the venue so they feel supported,” she said.
