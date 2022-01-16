(StatePoint) — It’s no secret that many people wait for a new year to commit to implementing better habits. They’ll start eating more vegetables next week, they’ll cut out wine with dinner next month, and they’ll use their gym membership next year. These are things you’ve heard before, and likely even things you’ve said yourself. So how do you make resolutions you’ll stick to?
Declutter. Have you ever intended to use a free weekend to clean and organize and then felt defeated by the enormity of the task? If you resolve to declutter, start with one room a month, slowly working your way through your space.
Celebrate with friends. Ever get so busy with commitments that you forget to celebrate those who mean the most to you until a special occasion comes around? Celebrating at these times is certainly nice, but imagine how your loved ones would feel if they knew you were going out of your way to connect with them and celebrate an ordinary day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.