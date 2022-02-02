2400 BLOCK DOGWOOD AVENUE: A ticket for a 13-year-old boy regarding assault has been left with a school resource officer to be served when he is reached. The victim’s father, 35, reported his son, 13, being pushed by the other teen, who lives in the same apartment building. The father said the teenage suspect pushed his son after he thought the other 13-year-old had knocked on his door. There have been recurring issues between the two boys, and a school resource officer had told the suspect to avoid contact with the teenage victim the day before the last incident. They have not been able to reach the suspect, and the victim’s mother hasn’t returned calls, said Detective Sgt. Dean Welch.
