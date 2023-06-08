T7 Road
Buy Now

A coal shovel loads a haul truck with coal from a seam at the Cordero Rojo mine south of Gillette in 2017.

 News Record File Photo

The relocation of a road south of Gillette to uncover 90 million tons of coal could lead to hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue for local, state and federal governments.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.