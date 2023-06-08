The relocation of a road south of Gillette to uncover 90 million tons of coal could lead to hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue for local, state and federal governments.
T7 Road is being moved so that it intersects with Hilight Road about a mile west of where the two roads now connect. The nearly $3 million alteration would eliminate a 90-degree intersection and replace it with a smoother curve, and it would allow the Navajo Transitional Energy Company access 90 million tons of coal at its Cordero Rojo mine.
Tuesday, the county officially entered into an agreement with the Wyoming Energy Authority for $1,466,081 in state dollars to help pay for the project. The county and NTEC will pay $733,040 each.
Owen Lindblom with NTEC gave the commissioners a breakdown of the revenues that would come from the 90 million tons of coal, based on a price of $12.50 per ton.
Lindblom said $140.6 million would go toward federal royalties, $47.4 million to the black lung excise tax and $20.1 million toward reclamation.
The state of Wyoming would receive $52.8 million in severance tax, and Campbell County would get $50.8 million in extraction tax.
Earth Work Solutions and Simon Contractors are doing the grading and paving on the project, respectively. Lindblom said construction started last week.
“The county’s been great to work with, communication’s been open and straightforward, there’s no surprises, so we appreciate that,” he said.
“You guys stepped up to the plate and did everything you said you would do, so we appreciate that partnership,” Commissioner Del Shelstad said.
In 2022, the state Legislature appropriated $10 million to be spent on public infrastructure for commercial energy development, which includes moving roads in order for coal to be mined. Campbell County got $5 million of that to help with the Bishop Road relocation.
Bids for Bishop Road come in over budget
Moving part of Bishop Road a few miles south of its current location would allow Eagle Specialty Materials to mine nearly 90 million tons of coal, which in turn would extend the life of its Belle Ayr mine.
Bids for the Bishop Road project came back recently, said Public Works Director Matt Olsen. There were no local bidders, and the low bidder, Upton-based Dan Hart Patrol Service, submitted a $14 million bid.
This is $4 million more than the project’s estimated $10 million cost, Olsen said, and “anything over the $10 million is the responsibility of the mine.”
He said he hopes the coal company decides to move forward with the project, because “nothing’s getting cheaper the longer you wait.”
The state has appropriated $5 million for the project, and the county and ESM will split the remaining $5 million. Commissioner Del Shelstad said the governor’s office and the county need to talk about possibly chipping in some more.
“I wouldn’t say let’s put everything over $10 million on the mine,” Shelstad said. “Let’s have that conversation with the governor’s office … this is something we need to get done.”
