DRUGS
DOVE ROAD AND HIGHWAY 59: A 40-year-old man who had cocaine, a stolen pistol and open containers of alcohol in his vehicle, was arrested Monday night. Deputies stopped the man for speeding 54 mph in a 45 mph zone, they saw open containers in the Ford SUV and the man admitted to drinking but passed field sobriety tests. Deputies were told the man had an active warrant out of Weston County for failing to pay for driving with a suspended license. The man was arrested on the warrant and for suspended driving. Because of the open containers, deputies searched the SUV and found about 3.15 grams of cocaine with packaging and a stolen Hi-Point 9 mm semi-automatic pistol in a pillowcase, Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said. The gun was reported as stolen out of Clearfield, Utah. The man was arrested on misdemeanor counts of theft, drug possession, suspended driving and criminal inquiry.
DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY
800 BLOCK NORTH GURLEY AVENUE: Officers ticketed a 28-year-old man who allegedly punched out the window of a 2009 Chevy Impala early Tuesday morning. Police went to the area in reference to a woman and man fighting. They stopped a green 2007 Jeep that was trying to leave and spoke with the 20-year-old woman and the 28-year-old who refused to identify himself. Police Cpt. Kelly Alger said the man had shattered glass on his arms and officers found the two were involved in the original fight. A 57-year-old witness said she saw the man punch out the window and heard someone call him by his first name. Officers then identified the man and ticketed him. The 27-year-old car owner said the damage was about $350. The 28-year-old was fighting an unknown man when the 27-year-old woman broke up the fight and forced the 20-year-old in the car to leave. The 28-year-old was ticketed for destruction of property and interference.
FRAUD
300 BLOCK EAST BOXELDER ROAD: A 76-year-old woman reported being scammed out of more than $3,000 Monday afternoon. The woman said she gave unknown people her banking information, which they used to set up a CashApp account, Alger said. They first withdrew $3,083 from her account. The woman also sent the scammers $500 in Xbox gift cards and had went to deposit $30,000 worth of fake checks into her bank account, but the bank caught the fake checks before anything was lost. In total, she reported losing $3,583 and the investigation continues.
KATRINA AVENUE: A 25-year-old man did not send money but did report someone trying to blackmail him out of $4,500 Monday night. The man said that someone on Facebook had messaged him saying they would send compromising photos and videos of the 25-year-old to friends and family if he didn’t send the money. Reynolds said deputies suggested he close his account and report the scammer on the FBI’s website.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
HIGHWAY 59: Deputies arrested a 43-year-old man for domestic battery after he got into a fight with a 34-year-old woman, while driving a white 1998 Dodge Ram about eight miles south of Wright near Cosner Road. The 43-year-old also was arrested for suspended driving and apprehension of violators, Reynolds said.
SHOPLIFTING
800 BLOCK MOUNTAIN VIEW LANE: Officers ticketed a 32-year-old man for shoplifting Monday afternoon, after he admitted to taking items from the Dollar General. A 35-year-old woman first reported seeing the man pocket items and then leave in a white early 2000s Buick without paying. Officers pulled over a vehicle matching the description and the man admitted to stealing the items that were valued at a total of $34.51, Alger said.
MENARDS: The investigation continues into a man who walked out of the store with a security camera system valued at $449. Alger said staff made the report at about 3 p.m. Monday.
