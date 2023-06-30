Damon Wall (copy)
Damon Wall won first place in the city of Gillette's 2020 Summer Parks Photo Contest's Nature and Wildlife General Judges' and People's Choice categories with this photo. The contest is now open for this year's submissions.

 Courtesy Photo/Damon Wall

Those walking the pathways or enjoying an evening at a city park can enter any photographs they take of the moments for a chance at recognition and winning up to $50 in the city of Gillette summer parks photo contest.

