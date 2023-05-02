The Campbell County Health medical oncology clinic is moving into the Close to Home Hospice and Hospitality House building, bringing patients to the upper level of the facility that’s sat empty for more than two years.
Leigh Johnson, the director of oncology at CCH, told hospital board members last week that the medical oncology clinic will branch out of its current space in the Heptner Cancer Center attached to the hospital and into the Hospice House.
The cancer center handles chemotherapy and non-chemotherapy infusions as treatment options. Once the move is made, the chemo patients will have their treatment and infusions in the Hospice House while the non-chemo infusions remain in the current space.
The radiation and oncology department as a whole will continue to be housed and operated out of the cancer center attached to the hospital.
The Hospice House was built on the corner of West Third Street and Burma Avenue in 2010 as the vision of a number of community stakeholders. CCH stopped taking inpatients in the Hospice House in September 2020 and eventually made that status permanent, citing low patient counts, staffing issues and consistent yearly losses as the reasons.
Outpatient hospice services continued to run out of the facility’s lower level.
In October, CCH agreed to pay $3.5 million to the Northeast Wyoming Community Health Foundation — formerly the Campbell County Healthcare Foundation — to resolve the two-year standoff over what to do with the Hospice House.
CCH and the foundation each owned parts of the building, but with the October deal, CCH took outright ownership of it. Since then, the question of what to do with it has remained.
The Hospice House came up as an option for the medical oncology clinic when the idea of moving the infusion center came up late last year, Johnson said.
“The busier and busier we got with non-chemo infusions, we, in our dream world, wished we had a separate infusion center to separate our chemo patients from our non-chemo patients,” she said.
The Hospice House has windows in each of its six rooms and a warmer setting for patients than the current cancer center.
“I think the difference of the home setting over there and the windows and the patios … I just think it’s going to be a huge morale booster for my staff and also for the patients,” Johnson said. “It just creates a better environment.”
The number of non-chemo infusions have increased 65% over the last two years. Those include treatments for rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s disease, multiple sclerosis and more, and will remain in the current space.
About 55% of infusions in 2022 were chemo, which will be treated in the Hospice House, Johnson said.
“At the end of the day it’s just going to be better for all infusion patients,” she said.
The new setting will also allow better insurance reimbursement. Although the reimbursement for infusions was once higher in hospital settings, that has been cut back in recent years, Johnson said.
The logistics of making the move are still being sorted. The employee count is expected to remain the same, divvying the cancer center workforce between its current space and the Hospice House.
And it will keep the Heptner Cancer Center name for now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.