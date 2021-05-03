Rumbles of American muscle echoed off the brick buildings in downtown Gillette as the golden oldies played over a sound system Saturday during the Kick Off To Summer Car Show and BBQ.
Temperatures rose into the mid 70s as folks came out in shorts and T-shirts to enjoy the summer-like weather for the car show. Countless cool classics and modern marvels lined East Third Street as families and car enthusiasts browsed and enjoyed the barbecue atmosphere throughout the morning and afternoon hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.