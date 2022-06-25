 Skip to main content
BMX benefit honors the lives of local family killed in crash

BMX Tribute Night
Haden Everts (No.1) waits at the starting gate before leading a silent lap with some 50 other racers behind him Thursday at Razor City BMX in Gillette. Haden’s sister Halie, 20, her husband Aaron Godinez, 20, and their three-month-old daughter Tessleigh died in a car accident in Mead, Colo., on June 3. The crash also claimed the lives of Aaron’s mother and father.

 News Record Photo/Ed Glazar

The entire crowd was silent as Haden Everts slowly began his trek downward from the starting gate at the Razor City BMX race track.

The words from MercyMe’s song “I Can Only Imagine” echoed around him as he went up and over the jumps and around the berms of the dirt track. He wore a white jersey with a golden number one on the back, which was decorated on either side with sunflowers and red roses.

BMX Tribute Night
About 50 racers ride a lap in silence for the Everts family Thursday at Razor City BMX in Gillette.
BMX Tribute Night
Wesley Coffel, left, embraces his friend Haden Everts after he led a silent lap around the track with some 50 other racers behind him Thursday at Razor City BMX in Gillette. Haden’s sister Halie, 20, her husband Aaron Godinez, 20, and their three-month-old daughter Tessleigh died in a car accident in Mead, Colo., on June 3. The crash also claimed the lives of Aaron’s mother and father. Dozens of families came out to the track to support and honor the Everts family.
BMX Tribute Night
Racers and their families check Moto sheets before a night of racing in honor of the Everts family Thursday at Razor City BMX in Gillette.

