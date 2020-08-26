A $250 million raft of cuts to the state budget announced Wednesday afternoon are “devastating” and “will impact absolutely all Wyoming residents in some way,” said Gov. Mark Gordon.
Spurred by an unprecedented 33% projected drop in revenue, mostly from minerals, the cuts come on the heels of another $250 million budget reduction made earlier this summer. Each represent about 10% of the overall state budget, which means more than $250 million more are on the way, Gordon said.
“The specifics of those cuts are going to be devastating, but as the governor, I’m constitutionally bound to (produce) a balanced budget and they are necessary,” the governor said during an afternoon press briefing.
The latest cuts represent Phase 3 of Gordon’s plan for balancing the budget at a time when revenues are expected to be short more than $1 billion. The first phase was a freeze on all new hires and contracts and the second the first $250 million in cuts.
This latest reduction will be felt in communities all around the state, he said.
The cuts include $90 million for the Wyoming Department of Health, $42 million for the University of Wyoming, $25.7 million for community colleges, $23 million for the Department of Corrections and $11.9 million from Family Services.
The Family Services cuts, for example, “will impact services to low-income, seniors and those with developmental disabilities,” Gordon said, adding they’ll also impact childhood programs. “Each of these is an agonizing choice, and rest assured none of these come easy, nor are they being put out as a political statement.
“These are cuts we had to make and there are more coming.”
The communities of Gillette and Sheridan already have felt some of the impact of the revenue shortfall, Gordon said, citing the elimination of athletics at Gillette and Sheridan colleges.
Another community college program that got the axe is Wyoming Works, something the governor pushed and advocated for.
“One of the community college programs that’s particularly poignant to me is the Wyoming Works program,” he said. “It’s being eliminated. … But we can’t afford it. We are sacrificing a program I believe deeply in.”
For the Department of Corrections, the cuts will mean fewer post-incarceration programs for inmates after they’re released and that parole officers will have heavier workloads.
Answering some criticism that state government is people-heavy and can make up the shortfall through layoffs, Gordon said that’s not the answer. Not only is state staffing 10% less than it was a decade ago anyway, people don’t make up enough of the budget to come close to covering a 33% loss of revenue.
“You can eliminate the entirety of the state’s staff and we haven’t fixed this problem,” he said.
The reality for Wyoming is that the minerals that have paid the bills for so many years aren’t producing near the revenue.
“The ability of those industries to carry that bill just (isn’t there),” Gordon said. “We all know the challenges our coal industry faces, and I guarantee you we are doing everything we possibly can, from suing for port access to speaking with General Attorney (William) Barr about the joint venture.”
The state’s intervention there is in support of a proposed deal with Arch Resources and Peabody Energy to combine their Powder River Basin coal operations that faces federal opposition.
A plea to school districts
While Gordon said it’s murky about whether he has the power to also cut K-12 funding for Wyoming public schools, he’s asking school districts to make cuts on their own.
He said he’s reaching out to ask school districts to “voluntarily join the rest of state government in how they can implement 10% cuts.”
While every department can argue it’s important, managing cuts of this magnitude needs cooperation from all areas of state government.
“I know education is absolutely vital to our students and these budget cuts are impactful and are part of a vicious cycle, as opposed to a virtuous cycle,” Gordon said.
The bottom line is the state budget cuts will mean less money passed through to Wyoming communities for dozens of programs, and they will be felt.
“I am saddened that we have to make these cuts. I know people across the state will be affected,” he said. “These are dollars that won’t be going to our communities. These are dollars that won’t be going to stores.”
It is too bad that no one in government seemed to see this coming. It is too bad that our state and municipalities have not encouraged growth and infrastructure in other sectors besides the energy industry, all while watching the energy industry spiral for 10 years. Even without COVID, Wyoming has been in trouble due to short sighted politicians.
