Watermelon Eating Contest

Competitive eaters Landon Maston, from left, Wyatt Cook and Autumn Clark try to recover after gorging on watermelon in the 5-7 year-old division watermelon eating contest sponsored by the Fur Kids Foundation in The Plaza at Cam-plex on Aug. 7.

 News Record Photo/ Ed Glazar

The Fur Kids Foundation will host the third annual Watermelon Eating Contest at 2 p.m. Aug. 3 at the Campbell County Fair.

The entry fee is $10 and contestants have 60 seconds to eat as much watermelon as they can.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.