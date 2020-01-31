Crime Stoppers needs help in solving a theft that happened Jan. 5 on the 1000 block of Church Avenue. Someone broke into an apartment and stole several items, including a PlayStation 4 Pro, PlayStation games, tattoo equipment and a backpack.
People who have information that can solve this or any other crime can call or text Crime Stoppers at 307-228-4276. They can remain anonymous and may earn up to $1,000 in reward.
