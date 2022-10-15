Gillette College (copy)
Gillette College Main Building

 News Record File Photo/Steel Brooks

The Gillette Community College District Board of Trustees is accepting applications to fill the open seat of trustee Olin Oedekoven who died Oct. 4.

Anyone interested in applying for the position must live in Campbell County, submit a resume and complete and return all documents by 5 p.m. Monday. The board of trustees will interview applicants during its monthly board meeting at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. The board will recess for the interviews and reconvene for its regular meeting after they are complete.

