A virtual town hall addressing COVID-19 and its effect on Campbell County will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday and will stream live online at live.newlifegillette.com.
The town hall will gather members of the medical community, local government and Campbell County School District together to address the community and answer their questions.
Confirmed members of the panel include:
- D.G. Reardon, chairman of the Board of County Commissioners
- Dr. Attila Barabas, chief medical officer and urologist at Campbell County Health
- Dr. Nahida Khan, geriatrics and internal Medicine
- Alex Ayers, superintendent of the Campbell County School District
- Ivy Castleberry, Campbell County Public Health information officer
The event will be hosted by New Life Gillette Church and moderated by lead pastor Mike Wilson.
Karen Baughman, women’s pastor at New Life, said that as the situation started to get more serious, the church began talking about what it could do to help the community. With organizations and agencies “scrambling to get information” out to the public, Wilson thought it would be helpful to allow them to do that, all at one time.
“We have a large platform here. We already broadcast and stream every week,” she said. “Not all of our government agencies have that ability.”
This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the News Record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.