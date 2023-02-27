A 62-year-old man was arrested for drug use after a brief standoff with police officers Sunday morning.
At 6:31 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a home in the 500 block of East Lincoln Street after a 61-year-old woman said her boyfriend, 62, fired a weapon inside their home and was threatening to harm people, said Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson.
