A cold front moving into northeast Wyoming on Wednesday evening will bring with it high winds.
The National Weather Service office in Rapid City, South Dakota, is predicting the front, coming from the northwest and moving southeast, will arrive late Wednesday and could continue through as late as Thursday night. Wind speeds of 25 to 35 miles per hour are expected, said meteorologist Keith Sherburn, and there could be gusts of 50 mph or higher.
