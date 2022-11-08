Last week, Campbell County Commissioners passed a subdivision request in northern Gillette for a piece of property that could be the future home of the Campbell County School District’s bus barn.
For several years, the school district has been looking for a new location for its transportation department, which is currently located on Sixth Street across from the hospital. It was built in 1977 to house 60 buses.
