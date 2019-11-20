Conquering heights

Roy Seeman keeps his eyes looking up for the next handhold to keep his nerves in check as he scales the rock wall at the Campbell County Recreation Center on Wednesday morning as walkers pass by in the foreground.
Roy Seeman keeps his eyes looking up when he scales the rock climbing wall at the Campbell Country Recreation Center.
He doesn’t want to look down, and instead simply think about what handhold he needs to grab next. He keeps his weight evenly distributed on the wall and notices how much body balance rock climbing requires of him. Seeman doesn’t want to look down because he has a fear of heights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.