A Casper woman accused of killing two Michigan men July 15 when her truck drifted onto the wrong side of the road may have taken more than one medication before driving to Gillette.
Sydney N. Peterson, 33, was bound over to District Court on Wednesday on two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide after Circuit Judge Paul S. Phillips found probable cause to suspect her of the crimes.
The crash killed driver Stephen Biddle, 29, and passenger Alex Gill, 24. The two, along with another friend, were traveling from South Dakota to the Grand Tetons on a rock climbing adventure to celebrate Biddle’s marriage later that month and Gill’s career with Raytheon Intelligence, Information and Services as a software developer, according to their obituaries. They were avid rock climbers.
Biddle died at the scene of multiple severe blunt traumatic injuries. Gill, who had major head trauma and a severe arm injuries, died July 21 at a Denver hospital. Both had been wearing their seat belts.
A test of Peterson’s blood after the crash, which was about 23 miles south of Gillette on Highway 50, showed a high level of clonazepam, which a doctor with the Nebraska Regional Poison Center told investigators was “above the therapeutic level.”
A prescription bill bottle found in the cab of the truck showed that she had refilled the clonazepam that day, receiving 62 pills. But only 53 pills remained in the bottle, said Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper Anthony Alcon at Peterson’s preliminary hearing Wednesday. The prescribed dosage was one pill twice a day.
When Alcon asked Peterson at the scene what medications she had taken that day, she said she had taken gabapentin in the morning. She made no mention of clonazepam. But she later told another trooper who was following up on the case that she had taken one clonazepam pill before breakfast, Alcon said.
She also said she had taken a baclofen pill, a muscle relaxer which she also had been prescribed, Alcon said.
Under questioning from prosecutor Nathan Henkes, Alcon said the prescription pills weren’t supposed to be taken if someone was driving. Clonazepam is used to treat seizures and some anxiety disorders. The bottle indicated Peterson was prescribed it for PTSD. Gabapentin is an anti-epileptic drug.
Greg Steward, Peterson’s attorney, pointed out that none of them are considered “schedule” drugs, and it’s not against the law to have them.
He also asked Alcon about whether he saw any indications from Peterson’s demeanor at the scene of the crash that she might have been impaired from drugs.
Alcon said he didn’t put Peterson through any field sobriety tests because “she was in pain, she was screaming in pain.”
Peterson was pinned in the driver’s seat in her Dodge Ram and broke her right ankle in the crash.
Steward argued that the two aggravated vehicular homicide charges should be dismissed because there hadn’t been proof provided that Peterson was reckless or had criminal intent. He also argued that the state has no clear standards for driving under the influence of controlled substances as it does for alcohol.
But Phillips said her admission of taking three different medications and the missing nine pills of clonazepam along with other factors were enough to bind her over to stand trial in District Court.
Biddle, Gill and friend Vincent Mclain, 26, were driving a Honda Odyssey at about 4:30 p.m. July 15. Mclain was in the front passenger seat writing in his journal when Biddle said something like, “Oh, s—,” and Mclain looked up to see the Dodge pickup heading toward them. Biddle turned the steering wheel to the right to avoid the crash. Then Mclain heard a loud bang.
Alcon described approaching a chaotic scene with the two damaged vehicles along with other vehicles whose drivers had stopped to help. The minivan was off the road in a ditch and major damage to the front driver’s side through to the rear. The Dodge Ram was badly damaged on the front driver’s side and its front axle was torn off.
In the southbound lane, where the minivan had been traveling, there were tire marks, metal gouge marks and vehicle fluids, showing where the collision occurred, Alcon said. There were no skid marks in the northbound lane.
Alcon said there was no evidence of critical evasive movements by Peterson, that a flat tire had caused the crash or that weather had played a role since the road was dry despite a light mist and visibility was 1,000 feet or more.
Peterson had said she was traveling to Gillette to pick up a friend.
She remains in Campbell County jail.
Aggravated vehicular homicide has a maximum penalty of up to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
