A pair of fugitives wanted for allegedly burglarizing multiple storage units in Campbell County are on the run after firing on law enforcement officers attempting to arrest them in Utah on Wednesday morning.
Brett Gilman Johnson, 51, and Jamie Carol Wheeler (aka Cleghorn), 41, shot at officers with the Sanpete Count Sheriff’s Department just before 9 a.m. as they were attempting to serve an arrest warrant for them, according to The Pyramid newspaper in Mt. Pleasant, Utah.
They then fled into the nearby mountains, sparking a manhunt that has included K-9 units and helicopters from the Department of Public Safety, the newspaper reports.
The officers retreated and nobody was hurt.
Johnson and Wheeler are charged with manipulating security cameras as two self-storage businesses in Gillette last month and breaking into 17 storage units. A warrant for their arrest was issued when they failed to appear in Circuit Court last week for a preliminary hearing.
Among the items stolen were 18 guns from one of the units, according to Campbell County court records.
Police learned Sept. 20 that someone had broken into four storage units at Southern Drive Storage. The security video showed a dark-colored Mercedes with a New Mexico license plate going into the facility at about 1 p.m. Someone wearing a mask and dark clothing could be seen going to a storage unit before the surveillance turned blurry from something being sprayed on it. They later learned that Wheeler had sprayed it with WD-40, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in the case.
At 8 p.m. that day, police learned that 13 storage units had been broken into at Antelope Valley Storage. There, the cameras had been broken off their pedestals by what they later learned was a stick carried by Johnson, according to the affidavit.
Before the cameras were altered, police saw the same dark-colored Mercedes and a man with a mask, dark clothing and white gloves carrying a stick, according to the affidavit.
About five hours later, police pulled over a dark-colored Mercedes with New Mexico tags with Johnson and Wheeler inside, according to the affidavit. Also in the care were items that led police to suspect them of the burglaries, including a cordless grinder, two pairs of white gloves, other gloves and masks, two pairs of bolt cutters, a pry bar, can of WD-40 and other tools.
Police got a search warrant to search Johnson’s home on Wagonhammer. Inside they found:
- 15 long guns, three handguns and firearms parts stolen from an Antelope Valley Storage unit.
- A black purse and credit card stolen from a Southern Drive Storage unit.
- A microscope, toiletries, purse and wicker basket stolen from a Southern Drive Storage unit.
- 25.3 grams of meth and 20.5 grams of marijuana.
- Two plasma cutters that Wheeler described as being used to break into the units.
- DeWalt grinder materials.
- A red tote of clothing supplies taken from one of the units at Antelope Valley.
Wheeler told police that Johnson took photos of the guns, saying they belonged to him, but that he wanted her to contact her husband to try to sell them to him, according to the affidavit.
Wheeler said she had met Johnson while working at a truck stop in Ogden, Utah, and became romantically involved with him in the previous six months. They traveled around the area delivering parts and detailing vehicles. They had lived in Gillette the past two months.
Johnson said he didn’t know anything about burglaries at storage units.
The two also are suspected of coin machine burglaries in Casper, Rawlins and Spearfish, South Dakota. A Rawlins detective said video surveillance showed a white Dodge pickup with Campbell County plates registered to Johnson was towing a flatbed trailer and a dark-colored Mercedes. Gillette police found the pickup and trailer at the Wagonhammer house, according to court documents.
Bond had been set at $25,000 cash or surety for Johnson and Wheeler. Warrants were being issued.
The Pyramid also reported that a local bail bondsman who was with officers at the time they were shot at said three bail bonds businesses are looking for the couple. They’re also wanted in Weber County, Utah, in connection with the theft of a cash box from a car wash in Oregon.
Several law enforcement agencies are involved in the search for Johnson and Wheeler, the newspaper reports. Authorities also are warning the public that they’re considered armed and dangerous.
