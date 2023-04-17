After five years, the Campbell County Rockpile Museum is finally getting a crosswalk.
In the coming weeks, Powder River Construction will be installing the flashing crosswalk across Second Street. It will have a concrete island in the middle of the road, just like the crosswalk at the Campbell County Public Library.
Public Works Director Matt Olsen said the contractor has been ready to start the project, but “they’ve just been waiting until the weather broke to get the concrete work going.”
While he’s not sure how traffic will look during the project, he said the street “won’t be completely shut down,” although it is possible that it might be shut down in one direction at times.
The crosswalk is being paid for with a grant from the federal Transportation Alternatives Program.
When complete, it will increase safety for the museum’s visitors when they have to cross Second Street.
The museum’s parking lot has about 20 spaces, which usually is enough for daily use. But there are several times a year when a museum event is so popular that visitors have to park across the street.
And sometimes a bus or an RV will park there, taking up half of the lot and limiting the amount of available spaces.
It’s taken a while to get to this point, Olsen said.
In 2018, the museum board wrote a letter to WYDOT asking if the department could do anything to make it safer. That summer, WYDOT conducted a traffic study of the area and determined there wasn’t enough pedestrian traffic to warrant qualifying the location as a designated pedestrian crossing.
But in 2019, the state reversed course, giving Campbell County the OK to install a flashing crosswalk at the museum. But WYDOT said the county would be responsible for the cost of the project.
In the summer of 2020, the county applied for a $185,800 grant through the Wyoming Transportation Commission, and the next summer, the county received the grant, which required a $37,160 match.
In September 2022, the county commission awarded an $80,190 contract to Powder River Construction to build the crosswalk.
Olsen said it will take about 28 days for the concrete to be at full strength, and that the contracted completion date is May 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.